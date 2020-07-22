BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Lotte Giants vs. SK Wyverns (ESPN2)

BOWLING

8 p.m.: King of the Lanes (FS1)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Betfred British Masters (Golf)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Saratoga Live (FS2)

MLB

4 p.m.: Preseason, Miami at Atlanta (Fox Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, in progress (MLB)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake (ESPN)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, West Ham United at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

1:20 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Parma (ESPN+)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Liverpool (NBC Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Sampdoria (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Inter Milan (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at SPAL (ESPN+)

3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Hellas Verona at Torino (ESPN+)

3:35 p.m.: Serie A, Brescia at Lecce (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: USL, Pittsburgh vs. Indianapolis (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls vs. Cincinnati FC (ESPN)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids (ESPN)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: World Team, San Diego vs. New York (ESPN2)

Noon: GVC Eastern European Championship (Tennis)

7 p.m.: World Team, Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia (CBS Sports)

