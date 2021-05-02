Winston-Salem’s newest Italian restaurant arrived on the scene in the midst of the pandemic.

Owners Freddy Lee and Lisa Massey transformed the former Trade Street Diner into the elegant Cibo Trattoria, featuring craft cuisine from the Northern and Southern culinary traditions of Italy, in July of 2020. The chef is Pedro Collado.

“As longtime residents with a history of success in the food scene, we're excited about our newest venture!” Massey says.

“The pandemic greatly altered our business model, and we chose to optimize this time, reevaluate our offerings and offer our community something new when restrictions lifted,” .she says.

The restaurant offers authentic Italian food and “brings a unique perspective on Italian elegance by providing a modern touches and fresh ingredients to traditional Italian dishes,” Massey says.

“Once we re-opened open Cibo Trattoria, we have made to sure our customers know we are practicing all safety protocols and feel safe and accommodated in our restaurant,” she says.

“Cibo is Winston-Salem's newest Italian restaurant: a locally-owned, up-and-coming trattoria serving authentic Italian food at affordable prices,” Massey says. “We also offer outside dining.”

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.