Concord Mills: Shopping and entertainment options abound

Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) is just 2.7 miles from Concord Mills Mall. It’s a straight shot down Concord Mills Boulevard to Bruton Smith Boulevard. It’s the same street, just changes names when you cross I-85.

CMS is the home of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America ROVAL 400, but is also site of many other special events throughout the year including AutoFair and NHRA racing at the accompanying zMAX Dragway.

The Speedway (charlottemotorspeedway.com) offers tours of the track and the behind the scene operations. Among the special events are drive-in movies on the gigantic big screen TV in the infield and drive-in concerts.

The sportsman in the family no doubt will want to visit Bass Pro Shops (basspro.com/shop/en) near the opposite end of the mall from SEA LIFE. Bass Pro Shops has everything for the outdoors person from guns and ammo to fishing gear, boats and camping supplies.

This retailer is so much more than meets the eye. Along the wall of the shop is a larger-than-life fish tank that keeps kids entertained while adults take advantage of the many resources offered by Bass Pro Shops. For those that enjoy fishing but might need a little help, the staff at the reel and rod repair counter is extremely knowledgeable.