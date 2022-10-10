XCARET Mexican Bar and Cantina

October 24th - 30th, 2022
Come out and enjoy a specialty dish from a competing restaurant for a discounted rate during Eat. Drink. Restaurant Week!
Restaurants across the Triad will compete in multiple categories including: Craft Cocktails, Burgers, Pizza, Wings, Craft Beer, Italian, Seafood, Latin American, BBQ, Soul or Southern, Deli/ Bakery, Classic American.
For more information call 336-727-7212
Check back often for updates!
Participating Restaurants:
Alma Mexicana
Bar La Ch.ngada
Bull City Cider Works
Camel City BBQ
Campus Gas
District 924
Eastern Standard
Foothills Brewery
Heff's Burger Club
Jeffery Adams
Jj's Mama's Soulfood
Lou Lou's Seafood
Little Richard's BBQ
Mediterraneo
Pour
Pour Folks Provision
Real Que
ROAR
Simply Sonya's
Sophie's Cork & Ale
Tanglewood Pizza
Taste of the Triad
The Bagel Station
The Goose & Monkey Brew House
The Humble Plate
The Prescott
The Porch
Vintage Sofa Bar
X-Caret Mexicana
Young Cardinal